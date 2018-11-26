Astronics Co. (ATRO) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Astronics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 10,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. Astronics has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James S. Kramer sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

