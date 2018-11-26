ATC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $37,596.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $37,596.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00786567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001539 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011852 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,203,700 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

