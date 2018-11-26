Athos Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,239 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. BHP Billiton comprises approximately 1.1% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 17.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

BHP stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

