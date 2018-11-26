Athos Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Aetna Inc (AET)

Athos Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the period. Aetna accounts for about 6.3% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Aetna were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AET. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aetna by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in Aetna by 32.1% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aetna by 712.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Aetna by 18.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetna in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AET opened at $205.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $210.90.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

AET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

