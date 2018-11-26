Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Holdings in WEX Inc (WEX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,218 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up about 2.1% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 5.29% of WEX worth $457,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,912,000 after purchasing an additional 236,285 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 882,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 158,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 305.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 263,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $151.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $121.83 and a 12-month high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

