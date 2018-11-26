Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 520,724 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,045,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520,724 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $327,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,157,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,839,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $135.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

