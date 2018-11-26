Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have commented on AFH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFH opened at $9.79 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Atlas Financial had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

