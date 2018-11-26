Atrion Co. (ATRI) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 279.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atrion were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $738.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.56. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $516.85 and a fifty-two week high of $740.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

