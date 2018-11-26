AT&T (T) Lifted to Hold at Moffett Nathanson

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 955.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 578,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after buying an additional 523,305 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 298,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 780,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

