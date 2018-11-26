AutoZone (AZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $842.10

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $842.10 and last traded at $827.66, with a volume of 21564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $827.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $870.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, MED raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.48.

The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 57.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

