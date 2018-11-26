AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.51% of AvalonBay Communities worth $378,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,315,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 873,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $185.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $188.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $257,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $373,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,722. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

