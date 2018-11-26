Axa Raises Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Axa increased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.25% of Quanta Services worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,653 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,721,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 820,397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 787,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,838,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 240,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 585,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 234,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $33.70 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

