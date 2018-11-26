Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde bought 866,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,533,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,999,980.

