B. Riley Comments on Ring Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – B. Riley cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $7.44 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 103.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,691.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

