Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,853 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NURE stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.
