Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 15,365 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Old Second Bancorp worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 83,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 176,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

