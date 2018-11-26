Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

SEB opened at $3,590.00 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a twelve month low of $3,505.01 and a twelve month high of $4,499.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division is involved in the hog production and pork processing activities. It provides fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

