Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,168 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 101.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 51.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $969,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

There is no company description available for Western Asset Intermediate Municipal Fund.

