Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Amc Networks by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amc Networks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $696.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

