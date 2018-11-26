Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $64,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 157,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,914,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,942 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

