Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,294 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Integer by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Integer by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Integer to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

ITGR opened at $82.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $89.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $995,939.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,962.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $479,583.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

