Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 492,744 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Centerstate Bank worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSFL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,064 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $24.25 on Monday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

