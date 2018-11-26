Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BNS stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $66.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.