Barclays Begins Coverage on AXA (AXAHY)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AXA in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. AXA has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

