Barclays Cuts RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Price Target to GBX 611

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 696 ($9.09) to GBX 611 ($7.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RSA. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded RSA Insurance Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 657 ($8.58) in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 660.67 ($8.63).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 541.60 ($7.08) on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 568.50 ($7.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

