BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of BB&T worth $64,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BB&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after purchasing an additional 861,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BB&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE BBT opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/bbt-co-bbt-shares-bought-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.