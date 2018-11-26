BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,770,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. BB&T makes up 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $814,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

