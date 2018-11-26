BBX Capital Corp (BBX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 160 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

In other BBX Capital news, Director Andrew R. Jr. Cagnetta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.