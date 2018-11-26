BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) Given $15.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 45.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

