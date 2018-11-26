Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Bellatrix Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

