Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (GXI) a €81.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. equinet set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.27 ($82.88).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €63.95 ($74.36) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 12 month high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

