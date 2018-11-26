Berenberg Bank Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Duerr (DUE)

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.88 ($54.51).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €32.05 ($37.27) on Monday. Duerr has a 52 week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 52 week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.