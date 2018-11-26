BidaskClub Upgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 729,322 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 660,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 378,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 512,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 281,174 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

