BidaskClub Upgrades Stemline Therapeutics (STML) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STML. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

