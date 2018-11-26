BidaskClub Upgrades The Medicines (MDCO) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The company had revenue of ($3.30) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Medicines will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $992,419.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,876.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $1,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,197.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

