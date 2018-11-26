Biogen (BIIB) PT Lowered to $338.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.58.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $317.01. 396,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,207. Biogen has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.31 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 25.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.