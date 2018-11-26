bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $16.80 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003774 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.02701157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00128586 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00189816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.08499958 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 110,501,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

