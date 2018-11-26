Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $615.33 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $116.17 or 0.02930604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, CoinEx and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $615.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00127786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00189646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.07857092 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bitrue, MBAex, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinbit, YoBit, Cobinhood, Huobi, Gate.io, Bithumb, Korbit, Coinsquare, Binance, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Koinex, Bitkub, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, IDAX, DragonEX, SouthXchange, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, BigONE, Kraken, CoinZest, WazirX, Bibox, OTCBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

