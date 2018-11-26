Black Iron (BKI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 79450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops ferrous metal in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Kryvyi Rih. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

