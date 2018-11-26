Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 2,598 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 159.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4,684.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

LEG stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

