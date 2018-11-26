Blackheath Resources (BHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Blackheath Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

