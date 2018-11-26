BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 156.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 160.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.81 on Monday, reaching $417.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.31 and a 52-week high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Argus reduced their price target on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (down from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/blackrock-inc-blk-is-putnam-fl-investment-management-co-s-10th-largest-position.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.