BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,331 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,593,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $11,390,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,131,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,610.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

