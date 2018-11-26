BlackRock Inc. Buys 743,519 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,012,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 743,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of TE Connectivity worth $1,759,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

