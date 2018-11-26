BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,678,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $1,877,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

