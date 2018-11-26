BlockCAT (CAT) Trading Down 56.5% Over Last Week

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One BlockCAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $297,939.00 and approximately $639.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00128495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00191272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.08081375 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009138 BTC.

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

