BlockMason Credit Protocol Price Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 40% lower against the dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $192,862.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockMason Credit Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.02804938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00127831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00190526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.08485171 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,335,609 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockMason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockMason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.