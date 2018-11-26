BMO Capital Markets Lowers American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.75 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.06.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.92.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

