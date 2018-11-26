BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of BorgWarner worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $718,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Buckingham Research cut their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

