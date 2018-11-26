Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 23,623 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,363,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

SKX opened at $26.20 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

